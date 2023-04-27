Chester Mayoral Race: Aggressive 3-way Democratic mayoral primary takes shape as city struggles financially

Philadelphia is not the only city heading for a May 16th Democratic primary which will choose its next mayor. Chester, in Delaware County, has a 3-way race for mayor underway in a critical time for the city’s future.

Chester is bankrupt and a state receiver has control over much of its finances. Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland is seeking a third term. In an interview with FOX 29, Kirkland said he deserves another term because "I work. I work hard on their behalf."

Kirkland argued crime is down and new businesses are returning, including a restaurant set to open its doors Sunday. Asked if he takes responsibility for the city’s challenges he said, "I don’t take responsibility for negative finances here in the city. What we’ve done in the city, we’ve brought businesses here."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

As the interview was ending, a member of Kirkland’s staff said he was finished answering questions and stuck her hand in front of our camera. When FOX 29 attempted to interview his mayoral challenger, city council member Stefan Roots, the angry mayor ordered us out of city hall.

Stefan Roots was born in Chester. A graduate of Villanova, he worked as a community journalist before being elected to city council.

The Wells Fargo Bank will soon leave Chester. He says he can attract business. "There’s a serious problem when your banks leave town so we’ve got to bring business back to town that will support our financial institutions, to lift up our city. I can do that."

Pat Worrell says she has 45 years of business experience and will use her skills to help pull Chester back from the brink of financial ruin. Worrell said she will work with the state receiver to clear Chester of its financial problems. A task she said will, "take a minute." Worrell said, "everything needs to be done like you are starting a business from scratch. I’ve done that over three times. I’ve had three businesses."