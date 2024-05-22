2 dead, 3 hurt after disgruntled former employee opens fire in Chester linen shop

A typical day at work took a devastating turn when officials say a disgruntled former employee took out his anger on his coworkers, leaving two of them dead.

"These people lost their lives just by showing up to work today," District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Tuesday after a shooting erupted at Delaware County Linen on 4th Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the suspect was armed when he walked into his former workplace, and opened fire, striking five people.

Two of those victims have been confirmed dead, and three others seriously injured.

The three injured victims have been transported to a local hospital, with at least one of them in critical condition.

Officials say the disgruntled employee, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

An investigation is still underway as law enforcement continues to process the scene and gather evidence.