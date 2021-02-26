Chester Upland School District to reopen all schools on Tuesday

article

The Chester Upland School District will welcome more than 850 students back to class next week with a blended hybrid model that includes two days of in-person instruction and a mid-week virtual learning day.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, the district will split students in "Cohort C" and "Cohort U." Students in the first group will attend in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the second group will come to school Thursdays and Fridays.

All students and teachers will attend class virtually on Wednesdays. The district said a full remote option is still available for students.

"In-person education is so critical for our students and goes beyond what they learn in their classes," Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks said. "I want to commend our faculty and staff, who have done an incredible job supporting our students’ learning this school year."

The district said students will get a mandatory temperature check when they arrive at school each morning. Parents are encouraged to self-screen their children at home and refrain from sending their children to school if they are not feeling well.

Without a health department of its own, Delaware County has taken its health and safety cues from the Chester County health experts. Recently, Chester County officials fomented controversy when they recommended cutting six feet social distance to three feet as long as COVID-19 transmission rates stayed below the highest level.

Meanwhile, Upland School District said in an email it will follow health and social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to the "maximum extent possible" when students are in school buildings.

___

