Chester woman throws birthday party for 9-year-old boy paralyzed in hit-and-run

The Brief Ashley Clark threw a birthday party for Ny’Leek Ellison after following his tragic story. Ny’Leek turned nine years old today and received a Spider-Man-themed party. Family and friends celebrated with him in an event space in Upland.



What we know:

Ny’Leek was hit by a car on February fourth while on his way home from school.

Police say the driver kept going.

They arrested and charged 22-year-old Caleb Campbell weeks later.

Ny’Leek was left paralyzed from the neck down.

What they're saying:

A celebratory welcome as Ny'Leek Ellison arrived at his birthday party this evening.

The room was decorated with a Spider-Man theme, who is Ny'Leek's favorite superhero.

"I'm joyful. I am happy. I am blessed because he seen nine. He gets to see nine," said his mom, Anita Carrington, along with his father, Micah Ellison.

"Appreciated that he's making progress," said his father as he stood beside his little boys.

"I am excited. I am astounded. I am kind of emotional, but I am trying to hold it back," said Ellison. They are grateful to still have their son here.

"This happened at eight and he's at nine," said Carrington. The hit-and-run in February left her son a quadriplegic.

Ny’Leek and his brother Ny’Dir were walking home from school when it happened.

Related article

"We went through a tragedy in the last nine months, and some people can't say hey my child made it to see another birthday. But we can say our child made it to see another birthday throughout everything the devil tried to throw at him," said Carrington.

Ashley Clark provided the party at no charge to the family.

She did not know them but followed their story and reached out asking to put on Ny'Leek's special day.

"I just wanted to try to do something, if anything. I prayed and prayed and prayed and this was able to happen," said Clark. She is a chef at the Quadrangle in Haverford and cooked all of the food.

She also has her own bakery business and made the beautiful cake.

Her boss and co-workers donated birthday gifts while volunteers helped serve.

Clark's mom pitched in with the specialty decorations.

"I want them to know that the journey may be a long journey, but as long as you have people in your community, people that love you, somebody will help you," said Clark.