Chick-fil-A reveals top-ordered menu items of 2021
NEW YORK - No matter where they are, Chick-fil-A fans really love waffle fries.
Earlier this month, the fast-food chain revealed its most popular menu items of 2021 and waffle fries were at the top of the list.
In fact, the side dish was the top menu item for all six U.S. regions – the Southeast, the Atlantic, the Northeast, the Midwest, the Southwest and the West – according to Chick-fil-A’s report.
All six regions also had the same second-most popular dish: soft drinks. After that, the regions vary slightly on their third favorite, splitting between nuggets and the chicken sandwich.
Here are Chick-fil-A’s most-ordered menu items from 2021.
Midwest region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Regular Lemonade
6. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
7. Mac & Cheese
8. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
9. Sweet Iced Tea
10. Hash Browns
11. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Southeast region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Hash Browns
7. Regular Lemonade
8. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
9. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
10. Chick-n-Minis
11. Mac & Cheese
Atlantic region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
4. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Hash Browns
7. Regular Lemonade
8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
9. Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
10. Chick-n-Minis
11. Mac & Cheese
Northeast region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Regular Lemonade
6. Sweet Iced Tea
7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
8. Hash Browns
9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
10. Mac & Cheese
11. Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Southwest region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Sweet Iced Tea
6. Regular Lemonade
7. Hash Browns
8. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
9. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
10. Mac & Cheese
11. Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
West region:
1. Waffle Potato Fries
2. Soft Drinks
3. Chick-fil-A Nuggets
4. Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
5. Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
6. Regular Lemonade
7. Spicy Chicken Sandwich
8. Mac & Cheese
9. Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
10. Hash Browns
11. Sweet Iced Tea
Advertisement