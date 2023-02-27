Chicken waste spill shuts down part of Route 55 in Deptford during morning commute

article

South Jersey drivers were met with an unpleasant - and possibly smelly - commute to work Monday morning.

Chicken waste products were spilled across Route 55 in Deptford Township after police say a dump truck collided with a car just before 9 a.m.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as crews worked to clean up the spill.

State police say northbound traffic was shut down this morning, but has since reopened.

No injuries were reported, and no further details about what led to the crash have been released.