Child, man struck as double shooting erupts in broad daylight in Lower Merion: police
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Peak morning hours saw a child and man become more victims of gun violence in Lower Merion Township this weekend.
The double shooting happened in a parking lot near City Avenue and 47th Street in Bala Cynwyd around 8 a.m.
A man and child were both shot, according to authorities. However, their conditions and ages are not known at this time.
Police have yet to release details about what led to the shooting.