Child, woman killed, 6 others injured in Delaware crash caught on surveillance video

A horrific late-night crash has claimed the lives of a woman and child, sending six more victims to the hospital on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage captured the moment three vehicles collided at Airport and Christiana Road around 11:30 p.m.

The impact caused one vehicle to overturn several times, sending sparks into the air.

Delaware State Police say one woman and a child were killed in the crash. Their identities have yet to be released.

Six more people were also hurt, and taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.

No further details have been released.