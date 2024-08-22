Child, woman killed, 6 others injured in Delaware crash caught on surveillance video
NEW CASTLE, Del. - A horrific late-night crash has claimed the lives of a woman and child, sending six more victims to the hospital on Wednesday.
Surveillance footage captured the moment three vehicles collided at Airport and Christiana Road around 11:30 p.m.
The impact caused one vehicle to overturn several times, sending sparks into the air.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3 Florida residents arrested after acid attack on Gloucester County woman: officials
- Rash of ATV, dirt bike thefts in South Jersey likely part of organized ring: police
- Philadelphia shootings: 6 people injured, including two teens, in less than 2 hours
Delaware State Police say one woman and a child were killed in the crash. Their identities have yet to be released.
Six more people were also hurt, and taken to a local hospital in unknown conditions.
No further details have been released.