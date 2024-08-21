Philadelphia shootings: 6 people injured, including two teens, in less than 2 hours

Three separate shootings led to another night of violence in Philadelphia that has left six people injured, including two teenagers.

Gunfire first erupted around 2 a.m. at a self-storage facility at 19th and Allegheny in North Philadelphia.

Three people were struck; a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and a victim in their 40s, as police say 21 shots were fired.

Two more people were shot when a dog walk turned violent in Port Richmond around 3:15 a.m.

Police say two men walking their dogs got into a confrontation at Almond and East Elkhart streets.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

A third shooting unfolded less than an hour later when police say a Good Samaritan was shot confronting a burglar in North Philadelphia.

The 56-year-old man was hit in the stomach and taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate.