ChristianaCare set to purchase closed Jennersville Hospital in Chester County

article

ChristianaCare has announced it will purchase the Jennersville Hospital campus in West Grove, which closed in December leaving the community with limited access to close emergency medical services.

On Wednesday, ChristianaCare announced they will purchase the shuttered hospital from Tower Health, with the official closing within the next 30 to 60 days.

Tower Health closed the Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals due to financial trouble and a failed deal with a new buyer. This left Chester County Hospital as the only option for residents in the county.

Local leaders expressed concern that the closures would be devastating to the community and Chester County Hospital considered setting up a modular emergency room in its parking lot to help keep up with the demand previously covered by the other two hospitals.

The new hospital will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus, according to the company.

"At ChristianaCare, we recognize that the closing of Jennersville Hospital represented a loss of access to important health care services in the surrounding community," said President and CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH. "ChristianaCare already serves many members of the Southern Chester County community in our hospitals and practices. We look forward to working with community leaders, listening and evaluating needs, and re-establishing the right mix of health care services at this location."

RELATED HEADLINES