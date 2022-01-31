Tower Health closing Brandywine Hospital Monday, officials say

In Chester County, Tower Health will be closing Brandywine Hospital Monday morning.

Tower Health first announced a deal back in December that would have kept both Brandywine Hospital and Jennersville Hospital open, but say the deal fell through after the buyer didn't have secure financing.

Jennersville Hospital closed on December 31, 2021.

Officials from Tower Health say they pursued every viable option and spent more than 16 months searching for a new owner for both the hospitals, but all of those preparations and deals fell through.

Tower Health says they will work with patients for transitional care and assist staff with placements into other positions.

"Our responsibility to our patients, employees, and the communities served is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change. In the end, we are highly disappointed that Canyon Atlantic Partners has not been able to satisfy these essential requirements," Tower Health said.

Chaz Brogran, President of the Chester Chester County EMS Council, says residents of southern and western Chester County in need of care will feel the impact of the closure.

"Their ambulances now have to transport two-three times as long to further away hospitals. So it takes the ambulance out of that community, and that patient that calls on one next is going to have to wait for a neighboring service- or potentially two services over – if those ambulances are tied up. So the potential is real here that patients are going to also be waiting for ambulances to get to them, an extended transport time, and an extended wait inside the emergency department before they get seen," Brogan said.

