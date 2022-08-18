City of Philadelphia unveils incentive to give $10K rewards for info on shootings near schools, rec centers

article

Days after nearly 100 shots were fired near a Philadelphia recreation center, the City of Philadelphia has announced an initiative to combat shootings near locations popular among children.

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any members of the public who fire a gun and injure others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library in Philadelphia.

"It is unconscionable that anyone would knowingly jeopardize the lives of our city's children and teenagers," Kenney said. "Unfortunately, we have seen this tragedy play out in our neighborhoods repeatedly, in places that should be safe and sacrosanct so children can learn, grow, and play. We will not tolerate their endangerment, and we are now offering $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who fires a weapon in the vicinity of a school, rec center, or library."

"We hope that this new incentive will not only help us take more perpetrators of violence off the streets but also act as a deterrent for anyone who may consider committing such an unconscionable crime," Kenney continued.

The City says its Parks and Recreation Department will continue to work with Police District Captains to make sure there is regular police presence at and around these areas.

The Philadelphia Police Department will also collaborate with the school district, businesses and volunteers to ensure students are safe on their way to and from school, according to the city.

Anyone with information on shootings in these areas can submit an anonymous tip to 215-686-8477.