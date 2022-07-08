City offering $20K reward for info on group of 'teen offenders' wanted for deadly attack in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information on a group of suspects wanted in connection with the beating of an older adult who later died.
According to police, on June 24 at 2:38 a.m. a 72-year-old man was attacked on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Authorities say the man was attacked by a group of "teen offenders."
Surveillance video released by police shows members of the group hitting man in the head with objects, including a traffic cone.
The video also appears to show one of the group members recording the attack on a cellphone.
Police say the victim was knocked to the ground and was later transported to the hospital where he died from head injuries the next day.
This comes amid a rise in crime amongst teenagers in Philadelphia and as the city implements a citywide curfew for kids and teenagers under the age of 18.
Philadelphia police are set to provide an update on the attack in a 2 p.m. press conference that you can watch live on FOX 29's website.
The City of Philadelphia is offering $20,000 for information on a group of "teen offenders" wanted for a deadly attack on a 72-year-old man in North Philadelphia.