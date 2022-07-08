Police searching for group of teenagers caught on video attacking driver, stealing car in Olney

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a group of teenagers caught on video attacking a driver before stealing his car in Olney.

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday on the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Authorities say the victim was sitting inside his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when he was approached by the group.

The group began to assault the man and he was able to get out of the car with minor injuries, according to investigators.

Police say the group then drove off in the man's car towards 10th street.

Video surveillance released by Philadelphia police appears to show several teens surrounding the victim's car and two of them appear to hit and kick the victim.

Authorities have not specifically said the number of suspects they are looking for, but they did specify the group was comprised of teenagers.

Police say no weapons were used during the robbery and anyone with information is urged to call police or submit an anonymous tip.