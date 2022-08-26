Expand / Collapse search

City offering $20K reward for info on 3 suspects wanted in fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated 2:01PM
Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal South Philadelphia triple shooting. 

Police say the shooting happened on the 3500 block of Warnock Street on August 5 at 10:30 p.m.  

Three people were shot, but a 28-year-old man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities say. 

According to police, all three suspects were armed with guns. 

Police say the City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. 

 Anyone with information can call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 