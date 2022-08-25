Police: Child inside car stolen from Philadelphia gas station found safe

article

Authorities say a toddler who was in the backseat of a car when it was stolen Thursday evening in Philadelphia has been found safe.

The theft happened at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Belfield and Ogontz avenues sometime before 6 p.m.

The gas station manager told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the child's mother went inside to pay for gas and left the car running because the child was sleeping.

He suspects a juvenile who comes to the station every day to pump gas for tips was the person who hopped in the car and took off with the child.

According to police, the car thief let the child out of the car about half a mile away from the gas station on the 4600 block of North 16th Street.

The child, who police believe may have autism, has been reunited with his mother.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and the suspected car thief.