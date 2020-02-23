Clara Barton Elementary School to reopen Monday following asbestos clean-up

Philadelphia school officials say Clara Barton Elementary School will reopen on Monday after extensive work to rid the building of asbestos was completed.

The school was temporarily closed from Feb. 13 through Feb. 21 after asbestos was found in the attic and boiler room during an inspection of the building.

Students and staff were moved to Martin Luther King High School from Feb. 19 to the 21.

Officials ensure Clara Barton is safe for re-occupancy after separate air tests from two independent firms were satisfactory.

Students and staff are expected to return to the school at their normal start time.

