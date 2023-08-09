Cleanup in Delaware County after Monday’s storm is in day 2, while many still have no power

Dave Clark is doing some heavy lifting while his wife does the smaller but more tedious yard work.

"Thousands of little acorns," said Clark referring to the ground. It’s day two of cleanup after Monday's roaring storm tore through his Glen Mills neighborhood. "I've been here 20 years. It’s just devastating."

Power, cleanup and cable crews were on most streets Wednesday working hard. Residents say Clark is working hard.

It is significantly better than the past two days. Poles are up and they're chipping away the amount of wood scattered about. Clark made several trips with debris down to the end of his driveway on Glenview Road.

"I had two or three big oaks like this big around. I was fortunate. I had a couple broken windshields, but that's small potatoes compared to the guy next door."

Clark is talking about a tree that crashed through the roof of his neighbor's house. Power is still out for some here. "I heard 11 o’clock tonight," said Clark.

Not far away, the Urbans got lucky just as FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson showed up at their doorstep.

"The power just came back on since 6:30 on Monday," said Joe Urbans. He is a firefighter for Concordville Fire Company and says he got called out that night to assist with storm related emergencies. Now it's time to tend to his own home.

"I cleaned up a ton already and piled it," he said as he showed trees and other debris on the front lawn. He says it isn't as bad as it could've been.

"I've got one broken window and some roof damage," he said. He’s also working to replace broken sections of his fence to keep his three pit bull rescues from getting out.

Driving to Marshall Road near Route 202, neighbors can be seen doing much of the same cleanup, while the road still blocked to traffic.