Tornado touched down in Allentown during Monday's powerful storms, weather service says

The National Weather Service confirmed a minor tornado touched down in part of Allentown, Pennsylvania during Monday night's powerful cluster of storms.

The weather service said the tornado impacted the Midway Manor section of Allentown, leaving behind "extensive damage."

More information on the magnitude of the tornado and how large of an area it impacted will be shared either tonight or tomorrow, the weather service said.

The intense storms barreled through parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware early Monday evening, causing the National Weather Service to issue several Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings.

Glen Mills was area that took a direct hit from Monday's storm, including toppled trees and downed power lines. The weather service confirmed the damage was from straight line winds.

"The long and short of it is that I looked out, and the wind was crazy strong, and whatever we call it, it was devastating," Joe Orso said.