Cleanup underway after severe storms sweep through South Jersey

Cleanup is underway in parts of Southern New Jersey after damaging storms swept through the area on Tuesday evening.

The storms brought rain, whipping winds and thunderstorms to parts of the area, causing delays at many Fourth of July events across the region.

In Burlington County, severe weather conditions caused downed trees near residential homes, causing thousands of residents to lose power.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

FOX 29 was on scene in Marlton, where a large tree snapped and left an entire street without power on Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they expect it to be a while for service to be restored due to the size of the downed tree.