Clergy team up in Germantown for community walk against violence

A community walk for peace was held in a Germantown neighborhood Thursday.

Citywide Interfaith Clergy Coalition organized the movement along with the Black Clergy of Philadelphia. They want to make a statement and have a presence on the issue of ending violence in the city.

Clergy from different faiths joined community members and children for the walk in the area of Chelten Avenue beginning at New Journey Church. They held praise and worship under a parking lot tent and a press conference with city leaders.

A pastor began talking about recent gun violence including a deadly crime spree this morning where a man shot and killed a 19-year old woman. It ended in a deadly confrontation with police.

"A 19-year-old woman was shot right here on Germantown Avenue with an assault weapon. With an assault weapon. What are our children and babies, how can they have in their hands an assault weapon and not us be able to fight against those who allow those guns to come into our community," said Rev.

Gregory Holston who also said Philadelphia has had more than 1300 shootings so far this year. There have been nearly 400 murders.

Advertisement

To find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.

RELATED:

Police shoot, kill suspect who opened fire on officers following fatal carjacking

Philadelphia reports more than 360 homicides so far this year

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!