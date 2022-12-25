Coast Guard medevacs boaters off Delaware coast for possible carbon monoxide poisoning
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - An onboard emergency prompted a response from the Coast Guard, and the rescue of five boaters near a Delaware bay on Christmas Day.
Officials say the five mariners experienced possible carbon monoxide poisoning while boating 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay near Bethany Beach, Delaware.
They were medevaced to local fire stations by two separate fire boat crews, and received medical attention.
The condition of the boaters is not known at this time, and it is unclear what may have prompted the possible carbon monoxide poisoning.