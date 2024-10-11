Coatesville high school students learn virtually after bus hit by gunfire: 'We will get through this together'

Both high schools in the Coatesville School District will move to a Flexible Instruction Day after a school bus was hit by gunfire shortly after dismissal.

"As educators and parents, we understand the concern and seriousness of this incident," Superintendent Dr. Van Vooren said. "We are a district that deeply cares for our students, and we will get through this together."

The district says the school bus was hit by at least two bullets while transporting students home near the intersection of Hope and Madison streets. One bullet went through the windshield and narrowly missed the bus driver, who is credited with driving the students to safety. No one aboard the bus was injured.

Featured article

"We have spoken with the students who were on the bus to check on their well-being and will continue to stay in close communication with their families, offering full support services as needed," Dr. Vooren said.

A Flexible Instruction Day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website, is "used as an alternative approach to delivering instruction if a circumstance arises that prevents instruction in the customary manner." Elementary and middle school students will have regular in-person instruction.

Investigators appear to be honed in on three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting, according to a source close to the investigation. FOX 29 obtained video showing the trio near the same street corner the bus was hit just before the shooting.

"We are a district that deeply cares for our students, and we will get through this together," Dr. Vooren said.