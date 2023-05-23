Cold case solved: Camden man incarcerated in Ohio charged for 2013 murder

Ten years after a man was shot dead on the streets of Camden, officials say they have charged the man responsible, and he is already behind bars.

Martin Muniz, 41, of Camden, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Jaime Molina.

On October 30, 2013. Molina was found fatally shot in the head near North Fifth and Cedar streets in Camden. His death was ruled a homicide.

A decade-long investigation resulted in Muniz being named a suspect in the murder.

The now-suspect was already arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, in January for an unrelated homicide investigation.

"Muniz provided information to detectives regarding Molina’s death that resulted in Muniz being charged by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office."

He remains in custody at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland.