Pennsylvania State Police: 2 grenades found inside home; investigation underway
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - The discovery of military weapons at a Pennsylvania home sparked the activation of a local bomb squad over the weekend.
Pennsylvania State Police initially responded to the Northampton County home for a report of one grenade.
When they arrived on scene, officers came to find there were actually two grenades. Both were determined to be inert, according to authorities.
The Bethlehem Bomb Squad was activated, and took both grenades off the property.
No injuries were reported, and police say no charges are pending as they investigate.