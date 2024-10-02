Collingdale borough council vote to hire unexpected police chief after community outcry

The Borough of Collingdale has voted to hire a new police chief, but not the one many were expecting.

For the second time in two weeks, residents and area police officers packed the Collingdale Borough Council meeting to protest the hiring of a new top cop.

After a community outcry, Collingdale Council announced a suspended Chester Police detective is no longer being considered for the job.

Related article

Detective Raheem Blanden, who is currently on leave with the Chester Police Department and is the subject of two investigations involving his handling of a homicide case by tipping off a suspect in April.

"You want us to respect you, you got to respect us because you are here for us" said one Collingdale resident.

Instead, council voted to hire Shanee Mitchell, the current Chief of Selinsgrove Police Department in Snyder County. She is a former Philadelphia Police Lieutenant.

The new candidate came as a surprise to many including some on a divided Borough Council.

"I have never set eyes on her if she was in this room tonight I wouldn’t know who she was. None of us wouldn’t" said Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea.

Matteo-Spadea says she and other on Council told Fox 29 they had no idea there was another candidate being considered until 5 minutes before the meeting.

Collingdale has been without a Police Chief since June when its former chief, Patrick Kilroy, was demoted by the council after just 6 months on the job. Many have been calling for Kilroy to be re-instated.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from around Delaware County came out in force to show their support for Collingdale’s rank and file, who will soon welcome a top cop.

"They go ahead and hire her and some council members didn’t know about it. That’s not how the government is supposed to work but at the end of the day the FOP is willing to work with her," said Chris Eiserman, President of FOP Lodge 27.

Michell’s hiring comes pending an employment agreement with the Borough.