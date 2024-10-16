Comet watch: Best viewing spots in Philadelphia - plus a local skywatch party!

article

If you missed last week's Northern Lights, here's your chance to spot another rare celestial event before its gone for another 80,000 years!

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas is offering some stunning views as it makes its way across our night sky this month.

The rare comet only appears every 80,000 years, so you don't want to miss it! Here are some of the best viewing spots around the Philadelphia area:

Where to watch

When it comes to catching sights in the sky, avoiding bright lights is best - a hard feat in the city. However, heading to some local parks could be your best bet to get a clear view:

The Mann Center

Cira Green in University City

Lemon Hill Park

Belmont Plateau

Looking for a little road trip? Head to Pennsylvania's Cherry Springs State Park, made famous for its "views of the Milky Way, planets, and hard-to-see astronomical objects and phenomena."

Rooftop bars, such as Sunset Social or Bok Bar, could be a great option. Just check to make sure the rooftop is still open for the fall season.

Viewing Party

If you're looking to enjoy the comet with some other celestial event enthusiasts, you don't have to travel far!

Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, is hosting a free skywatching event from their observatory deck on Thursday. You may even get a double sighting with a "Supermoon" and the rare comet making an appearance.

They'll even provide binoculars and telescopes for better viewing.

Do you need binoculars or telescopes?

Experts say the comet is completely visible with the naked eye depending on the conditions of the night sky.

However, they certainly can't hurt to have!

Where and when can I see the comet?

When searching for the comet, be sure to look west after sunset on a clear night!

Drexel University Physics professor Dr. Christina Love says some of the best views are coming this weekend.

However, the comet will start to lose brightness the higher it climbs, dropping from visibility by the end of the month.