Commissioner Danielle Outlaw quarantining after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is in self-quarantine after a member of her staff recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials.

Outlaw was reportedly made aware of the positive test a week ago and immediately began self-isolating in accordance with the city's COVID-19 guidelines.

Outlaw, 45, has been working remotely since Nov. 12.

Coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continued to skyrocket as state health officials scramble to contain the infectious virus with beefed-up mitigation guidelines. Philadelphia on Thursday announced 765 new coronavirus cases and three new virus-related deaths.

