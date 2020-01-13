Community finds solace, healing at Burlington County cat lounge

A Burlington County café aims to offer community members solace and healing, while also helping homeless cats.

Palmyra's PURRsonal Space Cat Lounge is billed as a “place to escape” while enjoying purrs and playtime with adoptable cats.

Nestled between a pizza shop and convenience store, the cat café helps felines become acclimated to both humans and life indoors.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

In addition to standard café fare, the lounge boasts an interactive kitty mural where visitors can pay to have their pet hand-painted by artist Karol Greene Baker.

Or, visitors can choose to memorialize their furry friend through a hand-painted tribute added to the café's Rainbow Bridge Memorial.

Volunteers describe their lounge visits as a type of therapy.

“Animals can do so much for us,” one volunteer tells FOX 29’s Steve Keeley “And we can do so much more for them.”

"All they want is love," another volunteer says. "That’s all they want."

FURTHER INFORMATION:

The café celebrates its first anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

The lounge's hours can be found below. To make a reservation, see here.

Friday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP