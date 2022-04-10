Community leader shot during Oxford Circle carjacking

A leader in a Northeast Philadelphia community is fighting for his life after a brutal carjacking and shooting in Oxford Circle Sunday morning.

The Oxford Circle community is praying and hoping for 27-year-old Raheem Bell, who is in critical condition at the hospital.

"He has a beautiful family and comes from a wonderful home and we just want the violence to stop," said block captain Nneka Burnett.

Burnett said Bell and his family are well known and loved in their neighborhood.

"I’ve been knowing Raheem for some years now. I watched him grow up," Burnett commented. "He’s a good, upstanding man. He’s a pillar in our community. Just this past Christmas, he did a toy drive for unfortunate families who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic."

Police said Bell was attacked outside his home on the 1400 block of East Cheltanham Avenue in Oxford Circle.

Police are looking for four men who pulled Bell out of his 2015 Mercedes-Benz, shot him in the stomach and took off with his car.

"It’s very sad, there’s a lot of carjackings all around different neighborhoods," said Chris Dinofa. "This hit home base. When you hear that, your heart drops from you."

Nearby and right around the same time Bell was attacked, police say there were several other carjackings. Investigators are looking into if they are all related.

Authorities say Bell went through one surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for a silver 2015 Mercedes-Benz with PA plates LFD-2466.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle to please call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the shooting investigation group at 215-686-8270.

