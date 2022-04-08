2 men critically injured after shootings in Kensington and Frankford

article

Two men are in critical condition after they were shot in two different locations, Philadelphia Police say.

A 30-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot in the abdomen on Helen Street in Frankford.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen late Friday afternoon, on the 3400 block of Helen Street, officials said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Police are investigating the incident.

A little over an hour later, a 48-year-old man was shot in the hand and the forehead on the 1600 block of Haworth Street. Police rushed him to Temple and he, too, was placed in critical condition. Officials say a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made, in this incident.

