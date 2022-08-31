Community pushes for answers on deadly Pottstown house explosion months later

Residents in a Pennsylvania community where a deadly house explosion killed five people, including four children, are demanding answers from investigators who have remained silent for months.

The late-May explosion completely leveled a family home on Hale Street and Butler Avenues, and claimed the lives of a 67-year-old grandmother and four children ages 8-13-years-old.

The victims were later identified as Francine White, 67, Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and 8-year-old Tristan White.

Neighboring homes were damaged in the massive blast that reduced the property to nothing but a large pile of debris. The Red Cross said 11 families were displaced, a total of 34 people all together.

Rumors swirled about the possible cause of the explosion, including from the former homeowner who said he reported smelling natural gas during his 10 years of occupancy.

"The whole time, the 10-years we lived there, we could smell gas," said Ryan Nagel who lived in the home in 2017. "We'd call police, they'd come out, not smell anything, and say it was fine."

PECO, a Philadelphia-based energy company, said the property was not one of its natural gas customers.

"If you walked up to the corner or even if you were in your car you would smell gas it would be off and on," Tanya Johnson told FOX 29 days after the blast.

Month later, investigators have remained silent on what might have ignited the deadly explosion. When asked for comment, the Philadelphia office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives deferred to local authorities in Pottstown and Montgomery County.

Borough Manager Justin Keller, who provided several updates in the wake of the devastation, refused to meet with FOX 29's Jeff Cole on a street corner just outside his office.

Marc Heverly, a neighbor whose home was damaged in the blast, said community members are growing frustrated with the lack of updates from investigators and borough leadership.

This image from drone video shows the aftermath of a house explosion in Pottstown that left at least 5 dead and 2 injured.

"They haven’t updated anybody," Heverly said "They haven’t said ‘here’s an update, here’s what we’re doing’."

Meanwhile, the wreckage still remains nearly untouched providing residents and loved ones of those who perished with a constant reminder of the blast the shook the community.

"It’s heartbreaking, remembering the pain and suffering that went on. it’s a blemish on the community and a reminder," Heverly said.