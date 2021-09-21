Community shows support for local Marine returning home from Afghanistan

It was a surprise welcome home for Lance Corporal Thomas Plotts. Members of the Delaware Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 gave Plotts a police escort to Ridley Township.

The motorcade met the 23-year-old and his family at the Delaware, Pennsylvania state line.

Plotts flew into Camp Lejeune in North Carolina where his mom and stepdad picked him up after his deployment to Afghanistan during a very tense time.

"We've been waiting for this day for eight long months. They went there they did their job they came home. We still have to remember the 13 who didn't come home," his stepdad Jim White said.

Plotts helped with perimeter security around the Kabul Airport and with the large-scale evacuations after the Taliban took control. His friends are relieved he's safe.

"We were all worried about him, you saw all the stuff over there, we were all worried about him," friend Jake Cross said.

