Company sanitizing masks to reuse in PA, DE hospitals

As personal protective equipment becomes more scarce, companies have begun sanitizing and returning masks through a painstakingly thorough cleaning process.

Since Friday, Battelle global science and technology group have been processing certain N95 masks in a Delaware County food warehouse.

Vivian Smith, a Principal Research Scientist with the group, says the whole process can take up to eight hours. Most of the time is spent air-drying the masks and ensuring that there is no presence of contamination or chemicals.

"We want to make sure that the vaporized hydrogen peroxide has completely left,” Smith said.

Battelle, which was granted $415 million to conduct the service, has processed hundreds of masks from Pennsylvania hospitals.

The service is free for hospitals and medical groups to use. So far, the Battelle group has traveled the world helping communities recycle their PPE.

"It's a little bit different, but I'm happy to be doing this work in the United States where I can help American citizens," Smith said.

As of Sunday night, Battelle processed over 500 masks to be resent to healthcare providers who desperately need them.

