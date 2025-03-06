Jersey shore property owners express concern about Canadian tourism for summer season

The Brief Anyone who has spent any kind of time vacationing at the Jersey shore knows Canadians tourists frequent the beaches in the summer. Shore business owners are concerned over exchange rate, inflation and anti-American sentiment. Canadians account for 10 percent of tourism revenue in Wildwood according to officials.



Canadians make up a large portion of booking in Wildwood for decades, thanks to the fine sand and lively boardwalk.

But, property owners in Wildwood are worried anti-American sentiment coupled with concern over the exchange rate and inflation, may keep Canadian tourists away from the Jersey shore.

What we know:

For decades, they’ve become some of the most faithful visitors to the Jersey shore. Canadian tourists have been flocking to the beaches and boardwalks since the 1960’s and people who host them want to keep it that way.

Issues like inflation, federal tariffs targeting Canada and the exchange rate to the US dollar may impact Canadian summer travel to the shore.

The backstory:

It's hard not to notice the influence Canada has on the Wildwoods. In the summertime, Canadian license plates can be seen all over town. Hotels called the Canadian flags fly outside of hotels named the "Royal Canadian" and "Quebec" pay homage to the shore’s most favorite international visitor.

What they're saying:

"We have the same families that come down year after year and they bring their kids. When they grow up and they bring their kids," said hotel owner John Donio. He owns several hotels including the Daytona Inn and Suites on Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood.

"We have seen Canadian bookings on our sheets. But for the long term we’re not 100 percent sure yet and we won’t until the end of summer," Donio continued.

By the numbers:

Business owners down the shore have been relying on Canadian tourists every summer for decades. Canadian tourism surged after COVID but this summer season new worries like anti-American sentiment and the 70 cents to the US dollar exchange rate may impact the number of tourists coming south in the summer.

In Wildwood, local officials say Canadian’s make up 10 percent of tourism revenue and actively market in Quebec and Ontario.

Cape May County Tourism has a whole section on its website dedicated to Canadians that’s written in French and had an office in Montreal until the mid-90’s. Many hope the lure of the shore continues for our neighbors to the North.

Big picture view:

"I will routinely see Canadian license plates showing up in late June all the way until the end of summer" said Louis Belasco, Executive Director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement Development Authority.



There already have been some scattered reports of Canadian cancellations for the summer season. But in Wildwood marketed as an affordable getaway with free beaches, boardwalk and nightlife, business owners just hope Canadians keep the longtime vacation tradition alive.



"I think right now we are in a wait and see type of mode. But for any Canadians that might be watching today we’re still the same old Wildwood," said Belasco.



Memorial Day is 81 days away.