Conestoga High School switches back to remote learning after school threatened over mask policy

article

Conestoga High School switched back to remote learning Monday after the school reported receiving threats.

School officials updated the community with a special announcement from Superintendent Dr. Richard Gusick and Principal Dr. Amy Meisinger on the school district website.

"Over the weekend, interactions among students on social media devolved to include harmful speech and even potential threats to the school," the message said. "Yesterday and today, TEST worked with the local police to address and resolve the threatening statements, and at this time, the police confirm there are no active threats against the school."

Jiada Liberato, a sophomore at Conestoga High School, said she was disappointed about returning to virtual learning. "Being at home is not as much fun and it’s all school work and then being in school is like seeing people and doing school work, so it’s not as bad," she said.

The Tredyffrin Township School District posted this announcement on its website alerting parents to threats Conestoga High School received.

This threats come after a student protest on Friday, in which officials said some students took off their masks and left school.

In-person classes resume on Tuesday with a two-hour delay. The police presence at the school will be increased for the remainder of the week.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Philadelphia to make masks optional for students, staff in suburban county schools

Additionally, school leaders said the school will also offer counselors to support students and listening sessions for students to voice their concerns.

Students are encouraged to refrain from organized gatherings during school. "The school needs a period of calm and de-escalation right now," the message to families said. "We recognize students’ right to expression and are willing as an administration to work with student leaders on channeling those expressions in ways that do not challenge our ability to hold in-person school."

School officials are also asking parents and guardians to encourage their children to follow the school rules that allow for in-person learning. They are also encouraging parents to promote civility on social media and discourage their children from "inflammatory social media" activity.

The school board is expected to review the district’s health and safety plan, including the mask mandate, during its board meeting on Feb. 28.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter