Confusion in South Philadelphia after denial of block party initially approved

Block parties in Philadelphia have long been a rite of summertime, but not anymore.

Why?

Apparently, some neighborhood streets are banned from holding block parties due to crime and not following city guidelines. And, one neighborhood in South Philadelphia is trying to figure out why they’ve been denied, after first being approved. The neighbors $100.00 money order was returned.

“I got a phone call on June 13th saying that two of the dates got approved and I’d be getting a phone call within this last week for the other two dates. And, then I got the letter in the mail on Friday saying we were denied and to call the police district to find out more information,” Danielle Richardson explained.

Neighbors say they are baffled by the confusion and sudden denial after 24 years of block parties here with no problems. And, the fact that the 2700 block of Fairhill is approved as a city “Play Street,” meaning the street is blocked off Monday through Friday all summer from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“What we do is keep our kids close to home. Not go on the corners. Not run around to other streets. Not be a part of all the crime,” Cindi Fields, block party organizer said.