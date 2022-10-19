Contents of shuttered Gramercy Park Hotel up for sale

Grand, gracious, gorgeous — for almost a century, New York City's Gramercy Park Hotel personified old-world charm and modern cool. In its heyday, the Gramercy Park Hotel hosted the likes of John F. Kennedy and Babe Ruth. And legendary screen actor Humphrey Bogart married his first wife, Helen Menken, at the hotel.

But the pandemic wasn't kind to this landmark. Two and a half years ago, the Gramercy Park Hotel was forced to cease operations. Believe it or not, a few people still live here. But the hotel as we know it has officially closed its doors but you can open yours.

Once you get inside, treasures abound. You can buy things like slippers, robes, side tables, chairs, couches, bed linens, and even the bed. Most people cruise around slowly, scanning the room and taking it all in before picking their favorites.

Best Buy Auctioneers owner Joe Benigno is in charge of selling the entire contents of the hotel. He did the same thing when the Waldorf-Astoria got its $1 billion renovation job and also with the Stanhope Hotel But Benigno said the Gramercy is different and by far more popular.

Price-wise, items cost between $25 and $2,500. If you see something you like and you're thinking, "I've got no wheels," no problem. Movers just outside on Lexington Avenue will make sure you get your items shipped safely, anywhere they need to go, including out of state.

You can check out everything from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week. The liquidation will last until everything is sold.

This is a rare chance to snag a piece of New York history.

Gramercy Park Hotel | 2 Lexington Ave., New York, N.Y. | bestbuyauctioneers.com