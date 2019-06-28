Contest gives fans a chance to be an extra on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"

article

If you love “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and dream of being on the show, this is your chance.

The cast has launched a fundraising contest giving entrants the chance to become an extra on the show.

Here’s how it works: A $1 donation will get you up to 10 entries in the drawing to become an extra.

That dollar will go towards an organization called “The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp” which provides camp style experiences for kids with serious illnesses.

You can enter as many times as you’d like.

There is also an option to enter for free, which gives you one entry in the drawing.

According to the contest page, the winner and a friend will:

- Be a featured background extra in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (if available and just you, sorry friend!)

- Share a toast with the gang on the Paddy’s Pub set and talk karate, rum ham, bird law, the D.E.N.N.I.S. system or whatever you want

- Get flown out to sunny Los Angeles and put up in a 4-star hotel

You can enter the contest, here.