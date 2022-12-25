'Don't destroy the culture': Community rallies against 76ers Chinatown arena with Christmas protest

One group in Philadelphia chose to spend their Christmas Day rallying behind a growing concern for business owners and community leaders in Chinatown - a new 76ers arena.

They are called the "No Arena In Chinatown Solidarity Group," and they have decided to make December 25 a day of action to protest against the proposed Chinatown arena.

With speeches and singing, the group showed a unified front and brought forth concerns about traffic, parking security and overall quality of life for the community.

At a meeting a few weeks ago, a spokesperson with the Sixers said the proposed arena is not technically in Chinatown - it’s at the Fashion District Mall.

They claim the arena would bring economic and safety benefits. However, they still understand the concerns of the community, including that years of building could destroy businesses in the area.

"I hope they go somewhere else," said Sam Sam, Little Saigon Cafe owner. "Don’t destroy the culture here. People who live here say it’s safe, and they love this town. Chinatown has a 150-year history. No other Chinatown is like Philadelphia Chinatown."