Coronavirus anxiety: How to cope during COVID-19 pandemic

As the nation copes with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some citizens are facing new anxieties related to the disease.

With not much truly known or understood about the coronavirus, health officials have been scrambling to learn about it in order to combat its devastating effects around the globe.

Cases are exploding internationally, causing countries to shut down their borders or implement extreme limitations and restrictions.

In light of the lingering uncertainty of when these mitigative methods will help dispel COVID-19’s rampant spread, experts are advising different methods that can be useful in managing related anxieties.

Dr. George James, a licensed marriage and family therapist, joined Good Day Philadelphia to offer tips on how to cope with COVID-19-related anxiety.

"Anxiety can be good and bad for lots of different reasons," Dr. James told Good Day. "Sometimes anxiety can be good, because it pushes us to act."

However, the bad part of anxiety is that it can cause people to shut down. "They can be consumed by the anxiety," he added before listing triggers.

Some triggers can include being over-informed and inunduated with news updates, financial concerns, being exposed to an overly anxious loved one, or even partaking in unhealthy habits.

Dr. James suggested several different methods of coping including: know your triggers, develop coping strategies, know who provides you balance and talk to someone when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Beyond that, Dr. James reminded those dealing with anxiety that while change is uncomfortable it is often necessary.

Challenging situations, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, can lead to medical breakthroughs and create much needed safety and judicial measures for the future.

Regardless, mental health advocates such as Dr. James are reiterating that there is no shame in talking to a professional or turning to loved ones when struggling with anxiety and other similar issues.

