Costco employee in Glen Mills tests positive for COVID-19

A Costco employee in Glen Mills has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a company letter obtained by FOX 29.

"We have been informed of a positive COVID-19 test for an employee who works in the Merchandising department at our location," a company spokesperson said in the letter. "The employee generally works from 4 a.m. - 12:30 p.m."

The employee most recently worked at the Delaware County location on Monday, March 16.

Costco said it is cooperating with the local health department regarding the matter and will be communicating directly with co-workers known to have been in close contact with the employee.

The organization urged employees to continue practicing social distancing and stay home if sick.

Costco declined to comment when contacted by FOX 29.

