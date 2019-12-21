Last week, we introduced you to this Army veteran and his daughter going viral for singing from his hospital bed to the song "Up" by country music star Thomas Rhett.

The next day, we reported that the video got Rhett's attention. He tweeted out a personal message to them.

Now, there's even more good news.

Here's the back story: Kevin McCrea has dealt with serious health setbacks since he was injured as an Army paratrooper in a training accident back in 1983.

Around Thanksgiving of this year, his daughter, Allie, posted the video to Twitter in hopes of getting some encouragement.

Now, we've learned that Rhett's record label in Nashville, Big Machine Label Group, surprised the 23-year-old Allie on Friday with $10,000 to cover the rest of her music therapy studies at Temple University.

The money coming from the company's "Music Has Value" fund.

This story definitely proves that music truly does have value.

