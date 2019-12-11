Man in hospital rocks out to country song with help from daughter

An Army veteran in the hospital kept his spirits up by rocking out to a Thomas Rhett song with his daughter despite being on a respirator. His daughter shared the video on social media that has everyone pulling for this American hero.

"Everything's gonna be alright. Everything's gonna be alright." Allie McCrea helped brighten up her dad's day as they sang, "Up" by country music star Thomas Rhett from the 54-year-old's hospital bed at Pennsylvania Hospital.

The Army veteran, from Philadelphia, was hurt in a paratrooper training accident in 1983. Over the years, Kevin McCrea experienced serious health challenges related to that initial injury. The father of three has been hospitalized for the last seven months after spinal reconstructive surgery.

"Up seems to be a song he really identifies with—the lyrics, everything. The first time he heard it he cried," Allie said.

At Thanksgiving time, Kevin took a turn for the worse with an infection in both lungs. Allie, 23, decided to share the video that she and her mom originally made for her twin 17-year-old brother and sister who couldn't make it to the hospital that day.

"We were kind of starting to feel hopeless and I posted it on Twitter to try and get some love and support," she said.

The video quickly went viral. The family is overwhelmed by the well wishes from across the globe. His wife of 30 years says he loves all the support.