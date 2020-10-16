Flower covered mailboxes pop up around Philly encouraging people to vote

Have you seen these flower covered mail bins sprouting up in your neighborhood? They are being planted by Philly florists to encourage you to vote.

From Elmwood to Cedar Park, and Fishtown to West Philly, the project “United by Blooms” connects 15 florists in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Every arrangement is different, but their message is the same.

“This election is very important. Our vote is our voice,” said Nicole Griffith who owns DNA Floral with her daughter, Domino Mack. The mother daughter duo rose to the occasion, decorating a display around a mailbox at 58th and Elmwood.

“That mailbox was very intentional, that corner is very intentional, and we got 3 people to register to vote,” said Mack.

Mack chose the corner because her grandmother walks by it every day, adding some color to a neighborhood plagued by violence.

“They are so used to seeing memorials,” said Griffith. “They weren’t sure what was going on.”

Now those in the flower industry are trying to flourish hope, rooting for underrepresented voices and votes to matter.

“It’s a good way to know we are all in this together,” said Thi Lam who owns Floraltology. “I think it’s a good way to highlight the legitimacy of the voting process and bring a positive connotation back to it.”

