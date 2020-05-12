COVID-19 claims life of 18-year-old NJ woman

An 18-year-old New Jersey woman has become one of the latest residents to die as a result of dcomplications from COVID-19.

The unidentified woman was from Mullica Township, but circumstances of how she became ill have yet to be revealed.

Eight elderly residents of long-term care facilities also died and all nine victims had pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.

RELATED COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Seven of the elderly fatalities were from Absecon -- including two 80-year old women, two 80-year old men, an 81-year old woman, an 88-year old man, and a 90-year old woman. The other long-term care resident was a 77-year old man from Linwood.

To date, this brings Atlantic County's total deaths related to COVID-19 to 86 with county health officials also reporting 34 new positives among 15 men and 19 women, ages 24-98.

As of Tuesday, 1,564 residents have tested positive in Atlantic County and 351 have been cleared as recovered.

Advertisement

An Associated Press analysis shows thousands of people are getting sick from COVID-19 on the job even as President Donald Trump urges getting people back to work and reopening the economy,

The Trump Administration has been consistently encouraged reopening sooner in order to rescue the struggling economy.

However, numerous health officials warning that a quick reopening presents dangers to the public and could lead to a longer battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED COVERAGE: NEW JERSEY

In late April, Gov. Phil Murphy announced a six-step plan that must will be implemented before government officials consider reopening the state with the stipulation that the public still must follow mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

So far, New Jersey has reopened some beaches, state parks, and golf courses to carefully encourage exercise and active reaction during quarantine.

"COVID-19 showed no favorites in ravaging our state and neither will we in preparing for the next wave," Gov. Murphy stated previously.

As of Monday, New Jersey's coronavirus case total rose to 139,945 with 9,310 related deaths.

RELATED COVERAGE:

New Jersey Air National Guard to perform flyover in honor of frontline workers

Trump to visit Pennsylvania Thursday amid criticism of state's reopening plans

Taxpayers foot bill to supply Pa. legislators, army of aides

Eagles offer Lincoln Financial Field for free wedding ceremonies for frontline workers

Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, official says

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP