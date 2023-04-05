Coyote warning: Police urge residents to beware after several reports in Cape May County

article

Attention pet owners in Cape May County, keep a watchful eye on all your furry family members!

Police are warning residents to beware after several reports of a coyote spotted in North Wildwood this week.

They are asking pet owners to keep outdoor cats inside for the next few days, and to remain vigilant when walking their dogs.

"Coyotes are opportunistic feeders," the North Wildwood Police Department said.

Families with small children are also warned to be extra cautious, and everyone is asked not to feed or approach the coyote.

Coyotes are mostly active at night, but they have also been seen during the day.