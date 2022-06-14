Crews battle blaze after fire breaks out at Wildwood motel
article
WILDWOOD, N.J. - Several fire crews responded after a fire erupted at motel in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Heavy fire broke out at the Windward Hotel at 5200 Ocean Avenue around noon, prompting a large response.
Video from the scene showed heavy smoke filling the air as firefighters battled the blaze.
Crews canvassed both floors of the motel, with some seen on the roof.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Delivery driver in custody after teen Chick-fil-A employee shot over milkshake, police say
- Suspect in custody after man killed, 4 kids and woman released in standoff, Burlington Co. officials say
- Man, 26, sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up ATM in Philadelphia during civil unrest in 2020
No report on injures, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.