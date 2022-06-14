Crews battle blaze after fire breaks out at Wildwood motel

article

Several fire crews responded after a fire erupted at motel in Wildwood on Tuesday.

Heavy fire broke out at the Windward Hotel at 5200 Ocean Avenue around noon, prompting a large response.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke filling the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews canvassed both floors of the motel, with some seen on the roof.

No report on injures, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.