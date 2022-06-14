Expand / Collapse search

Crews battle blaze after fire breaks out at Wildwood motel

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:06PM
Fire crews battle blaze at Wildwood motel.

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Several fire crews responded after a fire erupted at motel in Wildwood on Tuesday.

Heavy fire broke out at the Windward Hotel at 5200 Ocean Avenue around noon, prompting a large response.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke filling the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

Crews canvassed both floors of the motel, with some seen on the roof.

No report on injures, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.