Crews battling wildfire in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest

Crews in Burlington County, New Jersey are battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest.

Officials say the fire is burning in Tabernacle Township near the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill.

The campground has since been evacuated and the Batona Trail was closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road. Local Wharton State Forest roads are also closed in the area.

Officials say the fire is impacting about 100 acres and is 0% contained. Two structures are also threatened as a result of the fire.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire.