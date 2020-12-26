Crews in Westtown Township rescue missing senior corgi from storm drain

article

Emergency crews in Chester County rescued a missing senior corgi from inside a storm drain Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post, Fame Fire Company said they were dispatched to Jacqueline Drive in Westtown Township on Saturday morning to help remove a 15-year-old corgi named Fox from a storm drain. The owners said Fox has impaired vision and hearing and got loose from their home on a nearby street.

Members of the company's team of "confined space technicians" removed the animal from nearly 5-feet down the drainpipe. Fox was taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

No word on the dog's condition. It's unclear how Fox ended up in the storm drain, which was likely rushing with water following the Christmas eve downpours and snowmelt.

